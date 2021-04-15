In reference to the column by Gov. Pete Ricketts (Hastings Tribune, April 8), please know there are persons in this state who support many of the things Gov. Ricketts criticizes President Biden for doing.
Ricketts condemns Biden for not “compromising” with the Republicans on the stimulus package — the Republicans counter-offer of only a third of the total package was not good-faith compromise.
Economists warned that the danger in the relief bill was in going too small (as has been done in the past) rather than too big.
Republicans did not complain when President Trump’s stimulus package awarded 83% of the benefits to the wealthiest 1%.
The trickle-down theory did not work then, so let’s try Biden’s theory that providing stimulus money to the persons who are not wealthy will better stimulate the economy.
This is the time for bold FDR-type action.
Gov. Ricketts states the federal government wants to take over state elections.
The “For the People Act” would, among other things, mandate 15 days for early voting, have polls be open at least 10 hours a day, have nonpartisan citizen commissions do redistricting to avoid gerrymandering, and avoid “dark money” by having transparency about who is donating how much money to candidates.
What’s not to like about that?
If states want to make it even easier to vote, then they can.
I understand the Ricketts family was among the top 10 donors to the Trump campaign.
Also, Gov. Ricketts financially supported the opponent of our very own Les Seiler’s run for office — the race ended with Seiler’s loss.
Does the Ricketts family not want the public to know how much they donate to political races?
I have seen polls that show both Republicans and Democrats like the “For the People” bill.
Gov. Ricketts sounds the alarm about gun rights. The majority of Americans support background checks.
Why does a private citizen need military-style weapons?
How many deaths by homicide and suicide via guns could have been avoided with common sense measures?
Gov. Ricketts appears to be trying to foment fear. I would prefer a different path.
Kathy L. Gruba
Hastings
