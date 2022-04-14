I attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new county jail. It was a big day for Hastings and Adams County.
In my years as Adams County supervisor, I had worked on this project for many years, so for me it was also a proud moment.
But we never would have gotten to this day if not for a group of individuals who were asked to be a part of a citizens committee to help study and come up with a plan for this project.
The 18 people who served on the committee gave up their evenings and free time, for no pay, to join in this endeavor.
That is the kind of spirit that makes this community great.
These individuals were from different backgrounds, communities and employment, so the county board could get a true sense of what was needed.
They were Lance Atwater, Jason Cafferty, Dale Curtis, Donna Fegler-Daiss, Lyle Fleharty, Jamie Hamburger, Lee Hogan, Phyliss Jacobitz, Terry Klatt, Elaine Landwehr, Shon Liske, Gregg Magee, Ron Pavelka, Becky Sullivan, Scott Snell, Neel Keiser, Tom Reichert and John Rust.
The effort these people put into this was amazing.
I wish they had been invited to the ceremony and had a shovel in their hand, too, as they were the ones who did the work.
Scott Thomsen
Hastings
