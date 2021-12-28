Voice of the People Ron Calhoun of Hastings Dec 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Attention legal electors of the city of Hastings:I would like to suggest a total recall of the entire city council along with the mayor.It's time to clean house. Ron CalhounHastings Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hastings Politics City Council Attention City Total Recall Elector Ron Calhoun Recommended for you Goodfellows Updates from Local Advertisers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesImperial Theatre to be renovatedNew restaurant serves same comfort food like Grandma madeLincoln toy store to be featured on Amazon Prime seriesBarn Festival tradition to continue under new ownershipLocal music teacher to lead national educator organizationHearing on proposed racetrack casino postponedDave Barry year in review columnAuthorities officially ID first victim of Dec. 12 crash'Don't Look Up' director calls film's Michigan State usage 'flattering' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tribune e-Edition Plus Hastings Tribune e-Edition Hastings Tribune Featured Businesses Hastings Campground 302 East 26th Street, Hastings, NE 68901 +1(402)462-5621 Website
