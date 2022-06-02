Bibles are filled with killings. A jawbone of an ass reportedly killed over a thousand. A sling that cast a stone killed a giant. The Cain and Abel story and more.
Society has changed. During lunch hour in high school, I showed my shotgun to a coach. He then showed me his gun that was also hanging from the rack in his truck.
We had self-respect back then.
Today, many have no self-respect, no religion, and are taught to question authorities. In addition, drugs, gangs, plea bargaining of laws broken and easy judges are prevalent.
Little is said about the daily rampant killing of each other somehow, somewhere. Many cities that have the largest number of killings also have the most strict gun laws.
It is only an event sensationalized when an “AR” rifle was used that gets attention.
But they don't question the background similarities of the perpetrators. They don’t examine that all “Gun Free Zone” areas indicate weakness. And when giving a perpetrator up to an hour before intervention, it doesn't matter what type of weapon is used.
Instead, they want to make more restrictions against the gun rights of millions of law-abiding citizens.
Have you ever filled out a federal 4473 form used when purchasing a firearm?
Maybe you answered each question honestly at that time. Yet no politician can ever legislate morality of any sort.
Humans may break any of the Ten Commandments when overwhelmed by temptation.
It is not the potential tool used but only the fool in every case.
J. C. Mitera
Hastings
