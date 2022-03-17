I came to Hastings in 1984 after serving in Korea for a year.
Upon my arrival, I was stationed at the USAF unit South East of Hastings.
The unit closed in 1993.
Why? Because a complaint was made by one farmer that the B-52 aircraft were disturbing his livestock.
So the USAF did an environmental and economic impact study to see how closing would affect the city of Hastings.
The reply, the USAF made no economic impact on the city. Really?
I was the NCO in Charge.
I paid the bills for the USAF — $30,000-plus for electricity for the radar site, Eectric, Utilities, for the housing 43 homes. Plus, we had 81 people spending their money in Hastings for groceries and other necessities
And we had no impact!
What is it with this town? Why does it always chase away businesses?
Are the established businesses afraid of product and employee wage competition?
Or is it the attitude, ”if it isn’t mine, I don’t want it?”
Go to Grand Island and look at all the Adams County cars eating at restaurants there.
Drive by Kohls and other stores amd look at all the 14-county cars. GI and Kearney have grown while we have been stagnate.
After I retired, I became a police officer in Hastings, then a detective.
During my 23 years in the police department I have seen political political pull for certain people in town.
Things need to change!
Tony Scaccia
Hastings
