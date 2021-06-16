The Hastings PFLAG Board of Directors endorse the proposed Nebraska health education standards.
We feel that the standards are appropriate for the following reasons:
First, we have read the standards and are encouraged by the inclusiveness of the proposed health education.
LGBTQ youth need the skills to navigate a complex world as much as their heterosexual peers. These standards will help all young people.
Second, PFLAG endorses these standards because they are evidence-based and trauma-informed.
Sex education is a protective, vital measure for the overall well-being of all youth.
These are not mandates, and any school can opt out of them if they wish, but it is our hope that they will be passed and used as a guideline for supporting LGBTQ youth so they feel safe and respected in school environments.
Finally, there are many homophobic and transphobic myths about what happens when one introduces concepts like gender identity or sexual orientation to young children.
Being LGBTQ is not a mental illness, and it is not comorbid with other mental illnesses.
In fact, no major medical health organization considers transgender or gender diversity to be a mental illness.
The higher rates of mental illness and suicidality for LGBTQ individuals are associated with homophobic and transphobic bullying and discrimination, which will be mitigated through education about diversity in gender identity, expression, and sexual orientation.
We invite everyone to read the draft of the health education standards on education.ne.gov.
Happy Pride!
Lanae Hall, president of the Hastings PFLAG Organization; Andrew Gartner, vice president of the Hastings PFLAG Organization
This letter was also signed by three other members of the board.
