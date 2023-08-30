LINCOLN — There are stages. And then there’s what Nebraska, its volleyball and its fans stood on Wednesday night.
The national spotlight was on Lincoln, the red camera “live” light illuminated. For volleyball and for women.
Four of the state’s college volleyball teams playing matches inside Nebraska’s football stadium.
What’s the name for something like that?
Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Thanks, Gov. Jim Pillen and University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, and Athletic Director Trev Alberts.
And thanks, Nebraska coach John Cook, for living your motto.
Dream big.
Nebraska dreamt the biggest.
The largest women’s sporting event. Ever.
A world-record-breaking crowd of 92,003 people poured into Memorial Stadium during the middle of the work week, two weeks into the school year.
Attendance climbed throughout the early evening exhibition match between Division II powers Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State.
Capacity peaked as the Huskers and Omaha Mavericks took the elevated floor for their regular season match.
It was everything the dreamers dreamt. And it went off without a hitch.
There was the traditional tunnel walk, which the Husker football makes from its locker room every home game. A much smaller Husker volleyball team stood just as giant without shoulder pads.
Cook lived his fantasy as Nebraska’s football coach for one short journey underneath the north stadium bleachers.
The weather — everybody’s biggest worry — was close to perfect. Some wind wobbled the ball, but, hey, it’s Nebraska.
The fourth-ranked and favored Huskers won, improving to 4-0 on the season. The Mavericks, now 0-4, have work to do.
“It was a magical night,” Cook said.
Less about the volleyball, the in-state rivalry. More about promoting the investment in women and their value and place in sport.
“This just makes me proud to be from Nebraska,” said UNK junior Lauren Taubenheim, a Lincoln native.
The rumors are true. Nebraska is a volleyball state. Nebraska is a volleyball school.
The attendance mark was a new one for Memorial Stadium itself.
“It’s incredible,” said Nebraska freshman Andi Jackson, who led the Huskers with eight kills in their 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 win.
“Our team has worked so hard, and obviously Nebraska volleyball has a huge legacy, so we have to give credit to the women before us because we wouldn’t be here without them.
“But just knowing that we hold that record and the amount of work that we’ve put in, just every girl on this team deserves it.”
Nebraska honored its volleyball legends throughout the night. Many former Huskers players were in attendance, and the state’s most successful high school coaches were invited and honored during commercial and set breaks, including longtime St. Cecilia coach Alan VanCura.
“This is unreal,” said VanCura, who now lives in Columbus. He won 886 games and six state titles over 42 seasons with the Hawkettes. “It’s just unbelievable to be a part of. This honor is icing on the cake. I never expected anything, I was just glad to be invited.”
If the state of Nebraska had a bigger venue, the event surely would have been bigger.
Who knows how big. But you know Nebraskans.
They love their volleyball.
“It’s not about who’s throwing hot dogs and T-shirts. It’s about what is going on on that volleyball court, the level of play, the athleticism, the type of student-athletes we have that people can connect with, and they feel a part of,” Cook said.
“And that’s what we try to do. To be honest with you, we just did that with 92,000 people here tonight. We played for the person in the highest seat on that east balcony. We were playing for those people up there and I think they felt a part of it.”
Will Reynolds is sports editor for the Hastings Tribune. Email him at wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.
