Nebraska Wildfire

This photo provided by the Nebraska National Forest & Grasslands Service shows distant flames Oct. 3 from the Bovee Fire near the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles, according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands.

 Julie Bain/Nebraska National Forest & Grasslands Service via AP

The Associated Press

HALSEY — A longtime volunteer firefighter died while battling a large wildfire in drought-stricken central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village.

