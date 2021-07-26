Volunteers set up tables in a section of the parking lot at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for this year’s scaled-down version of People Helping Communities by Providing Hope & Compassion (PHC2) on Saturday.
A steady stream of people looking for help with basic needs came out to try to find clothing and other items in the garage sale-like setup.
Event coordinator Tina Winchell said she estimated around 7,000 pieces of clothing were brought to the outdoor event this year. Within the first couple hours, only about a third remained. They had sizes ranging from newborn clothes to 6X, both men’s and women’s clothing, to try to accommodate as many people as possible. Visitors also could sign up to receive school supplies at a later time.
“There’s something for everybody,” Winchell said. “There are a lot of people getting school clothes.”
Volunteers didn’t know what to expect for a turnout this year but Winchell said they were pleasantly surprised to see how many people came to the event.
Previously called Project Homeless Connect, the annual event is meant to help anyone in need within Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties. Normally, many more services, like haircuts and emergency dentistry, are available but those aspects had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with clothing, people could pick up bicycles, books, blankets, suitcases, wall decorations and other household goods. At the end of the day, the remaining clothes were taken to Crossroads Mission Avenue to be used by clients there.
Winchell said the organization provides services throughout the year. People can contact her at phchastings@gmail.com or 402-303-2333 for more information.
“Every year, as soon as we finish the event, we start collecting donations for next year,” she said.
Katie McMahon of Edgar works in Hastings and came to the event to find clothes.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “It helps us who are less fortunate be able to get a bike or new clothes.”
Cindy Dameron of Hastings came out in search of clothes, not only for herself, but also for her granddaughter. She said it can be a struggle to buy new clothes on a limited budget and finding outfits at PHC2 helped a lot.
She also praised those helping with the event.
“Everybody volunteering is very friendly,” Dameron said. “They are a blessing. I don’t think they know how special they are.”
