Volunteers from Hastings and beyond stepped up Saturday to pack more than 150,000 dry meals during the Hearts & Hands Against Hunger’s daylong event called “Give Help to Guatemala” at the First Presbyterian Church PEACE Center.
More than 350 volunteers worked throughout the day to pack meals to ship to the troubled Central American nation.
According to literature on hand Saturday, about 80% of indigenous people in Guatemala experience food insecurity, with two-thirds of the population living on less than $2 per day.
“We’re so excited about how many people have come out,” said Hearts & Hands Against Hunger coordinator Kathy Schultz. “This has just really been amazing.”
Many volunteers hailed from Hastings, but some participants traveled from Lincoln, Kearney and other locations.
Individuals as well as groups from organizations in the community came out to participate.
“It feels good to do something good for other people,” said Mandi Neitzel of Hastings.
Jerri Haussler of Hastings helped organize a group of volunteers from Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd for a two-hour shift.
“Hunger is one of my passions,” she said. “But it wasn’t only me. Everybody was very willing to sign up.”
The event was scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Schultz said workers finished 15 minutes early with a total of 156,816 meals packed. With just 16 pallets of boxes able to fit in a semitrailer, two trucks were needed to haul the 22 pallets of meal supplies prepared during the event.
Hearts & Hands Against Hunger, which has key leadership from members of the Hastings Kiwanis Noon Club, works in partnership with Orphan Grain Train, a faith-based nonprofit headquartered in Hastings, to send meals out into the world under the label of Orphan Grain Train’s Mercy Meals affiliate.
Orphan Grain Train procures and delivers the meals’ ingredients to Hastings, then picks up the bagged meals for distribution to areas of need around the globe.
The meals’ contents include rice, soy, a vegetable mix and powdered vitamins, which can be prepared just by adding boiling water. Many of the meals are served in schools and orphanages.
Along with the volunteer manpower, Schultz said, the organization relies on donations to purchase the meal ingredients.
Food costs for Saturday were covered by the Thrivent Member Network, a faith-based financial services organization with historical ties to Lutheranism and a heart for world and community service.
Stacia Vawter, engagement specialist with Thrivent, said the event provided a way for their members to be engaged in the community.
“We know our clients like to get involved in the community and give back,” she said. “Hearts & Hands Against Hunger is a natural partnership for us.”
Another crucial partnership has been with First Presbyterian Church, which has allowed Hearts and Hands Against Hunger to be headquartered in the church’s PEACE Center since 2009.
The Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett said the joint effort has made an impact across the globe.
“We’re just delighted by this partnership,” he said. “We’re really excited to see such great work being done.”
