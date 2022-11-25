WANDA TOWNSHIP — The historic Zion Lutheran Church here will open its doors Dec. 4 for its annual Abendmusik service of music and readings for Advent.
The program begins 5:30 p.m. with a pipe organ prelude. The service follows at 6 p.m.
The country church is located in western Adams County at 4080 S. Wanda Ave., one mile east and 2 ½ miles south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 6/34 and Holstein Avenue.
Music for this year’s service will be provided by the Cathedral Brass quintet and the Chorus of the Plains. Everyone will join in singing hymns, and various spoken selections are planned.
A reception will follow the service, and a free-will offering will be accepted. The public is invited to attend.
