Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Some mixed winter precipitation possible early. Windy. Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon but it will remain cloudy. High 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.