Russia Ukraine War Economic Impact
Farmer Jose Francisco Sanchez shows pellets of ammonium-nitrate fertilizer in a container on the back of a tractor to be sprayed on a barley crop in Anchuelo on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. In Spain, the government is spending 300 million euros ($320 million) to help farmers acquire fertilizer, the price of which has doubled since the war in Ukraine.

 Paul White/AP

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the global economy is still enduring the consequences — crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world already contending with too much of both. There's one consolation: It could have been worse. Companies and countries in the developed world have proved surprisingly resilient. But in emerging economies, the pain has been more intense. An Egyptian widow struggles to afford meat and eggs for her five children. Nigerian bakers shut their doors, unable to afford flour. Indonesian street vendors struggle to keep customers slammed by higher prices.

