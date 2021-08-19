RED CLOUD — The Red Cloud football team took a big step forward last season. The Warriors won their first eight games of the year, going unbeaten in the regular season and even winning its first playoff game since 1993.
And things are setting up for another big year from Red Cloud again this season.
The Warriors bring back their leading rusher, passer and receiver to a powerful offense, while the defense boasts the return of its top three tacklers.
Carson McCleary fits a couple of those categories. As a junior last season, McCleary led the team with 72 total tackles while also eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, rushing for 1,116 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Brooks Armstrong was a sophomore when he led Red Cloud with 500 yards passing, completed 30 of his 41 attempts. Ben Ely was Armstrong’s top target, hauling in 20 passes for 393 yards and five scores. Ely, now a junior, averaged 19.7 yards per catch and caught nearly half of all the team’s completions.
Red Cloud opens the season at home with Deshler on Aug. 27. The Warriors will be at home for a showdown with Harvard on Sept. 24.
