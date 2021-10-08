Call him an artist, call him a woodworker or craftsman: Jack Sandeen is a true reinasannce men.
Sandeen, 80, put his latest creations — a pair of one-of-a-kind printing presses assembled from repurposed antique washing machine parts — in a collaborative show that was one of the more unique displays in this year’s Art Walk in downtown Hastings Saturday.
His gathering of artists at his pop-up studio “All-Eclectic” at 709 1st Street included more than dozen creative minds representing various mediums, with prints and other works of art on sale as part of the strolling art show that spanned numerous storefronts in the downtown area.
An accomplished print maker, Sandeen assembled the first of his two eclectic presses for his friend, Kris Allthin, a local batik artist interested in learning the process. That it ended up being made from antique washing machine parts was simply signature Sandeen, Allthin said.
“I asked Jack for some print-making tips and he said, ‘Come on over,’” Allthin recalled. “I told him, ‘I need to buy a press,’ and he said, ‘Oh, I can make you one.’“
That’s when Sandeen began to toy with the idea of making the press from repurposed washing machine parts. But why?
“Amy (his daughter) says I have a weird mind,” Sandeen said, laughing. “That’s the best answer. There are articles on the Internet about people making printing presses out of all kinds of different things but I haven’t seen one exactly like this. It’s just physics. And it was worth a try.”
That the finished product turned out to be a functional press seemed almost ssecondary to Allthin, who considers both presses works of art unto themselves. That they are able to crank out works of art is merely a bonus, she said.
“They are phenomenal,” Allthin said. “First, we started looking for ringer washers online. Then I went to an antique store and found five of them. He rushed over and picked one up and said, ‘I think this will work.’”
Her machine includes a table base assembled from leftover wood from another Sandeen project that serves as the landing for prints as they come off the press.
“When he brought back that table for me, I said, ‘You have to sign this. It’s a work of art!’” she said. “Then we tried it (the press) and it worked.
“I think he should build a whole bunch of these. Every printer in the Midwest is going to want one.”
Even Sandeen was impressed by just how well the project turned out. His second press, a much larger machine, is fashioned from a mangle, a mechanical laundry aid consisting of two rollers in a sturdy frame connected by cogs and powered by a hand crank. In its day, the machine was used to press or flatten sheets, table cloths, kitchen towels, clothing, and other laundry.
“It was so exciting that a $50 ringer, some scrap wood that I had laying around, and a set of donated legs and a couple hours of time made it work,” he said.
Sandeen has been working his wood crafting magic for nearly 20 years. It is his second calling after retiring from a 20-year career at Thermo King.
In addition to his numerous wood-working projects for clients around town, he has paired up with other artists from various mediums on a number of creative art projects. Formed as a result of having additional free time during the pandemic outbreak, Sandeen's venture, Artists Unanchored, featured artists Allthin — a batik artist — and Chris Hochstetler, water color artist and CEO of Stuhr Museum.
The trio’s unqiue artwork project has drawn national attention in the media and will be featured in a show tentatively scheduled to open at Wayne State College in November.
Hochstetler, who was unable to participate in the Art Walk event because of his commitments at the museum, said he never ceases to be amazed by the creative ingenuity shown by his work-working co-collaborator.
“Jack has an ability to find things and repurpose them, and not just for use: They look spectacular,” he said. “He’s been able to do that all along.
“Usually when you get to be an octogenarian, many of us are in shutdown mode. Jack seems to be in start-up mode and continues to create and innovate. In that sense, I think it keeps him very young.”
Friends of Sandeen and their friends were among those who joined in Saturday’s gathering at All-Eclectic. Like good art itself, Allthin said the word-of-mouth event had a truly organic vibe to it.
“We invited some friends and said, ‘Let’s all go and try out these presses and try to do some cool art work,’” she said. “Word spread and it’s been a busy place today.
“Jack was in the driver’s seat with it. I’m just honored to be able to go along for the ride and do what I can do to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.