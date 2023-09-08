Alaska Village Honey Bucket Farewell
Joseph Moses (left) and and Thomas Noatak attach a honey bucket to an ATV before traveling to the village landfill Aug. 18 in Akiachak, Alaska. Moses and Noatak collect and remove garbage and human waste from village streets each morning.

 Tom Brenner/AP

AKIACHAK, Alaska — Sanitation workers Thomas Noatak and Joseph Moses start every workday riding a four-wheeler along the muddy roads of this small Yup’ik village on southwestern Alaska’s vast Kuskokwim River, looking for human waste.

They’re checking honey bucket bins — large steel containers where residents dump their waste at neighborhood collection points. When they find a bin full enough to warrant a trip to the dump site just outside town, they load it up and haul it nearly a mile over deeply potholed and rutted streets, hoping to do it without splashing.

