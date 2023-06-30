Work began this week on a project to rejuvenate city water infrastructure in residential areas of east central Hastings, and it promises to create a bit of commotion in local neighborhoods over the weeks to come.
Hastings Utilities tore into the project on Wednesday. The scope of work includes installation of new 8-inch water mains on Third Street between California and Fourth avenues; on Fourth Street between Cedar and Second avenues; on Fifth Street between California and Second avenues; and on Second Avenue between Second and Fifth streets, the city of Hastings announced in a news release.
Van Kirk Brothers Contracting Co. of Sutton will install the new mains, which will take over for old mains installed as early as 1917 that are in need of replacement.
On east-west streets, the new mains will be in the terrace on the south side of the street. Mains running north-and-south will be on the east terrace. Hastings Utilities proposes boring sections of the new main installations so as not to disturb trees and driveways. Holes will be dug in each yaerd to verify the depths of the existing services before the boring begins.
Start times for the work on the various streets will vary.
When the project is finished, HU will reseed the disturbed areas with a hydro seeder. Any damage done to underground sprinkler lines will be repaired by the contractor at its expense. All concrete sidewalks and driveways damaged during construction will be replaced by the contractor.
Engineer Spencer Gerritsen will be the city’s on-site inspector during construction.
Once installed, the new water main will be pressure-tested and flushed. This will require a large amount of water and may result in temporary street flooding. Residents also may experience a few hours’ service shut-off while connections are made.
Water samples will be taken, and then construction will be on hold for one to two weeks or longer under test results are received. Once the water tests meet Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services requirements, the ew main will be connected to the main system.
At a later date, more digging may be required as workers return to properly abandon the old main.
If a customer’s current water service is made of copper or plastic, service will be tied directly into the new main from the customer’s shutoff, typically in the front yard by the sidewalk. This will require multiple holes in the front yard near the sidewalk.
In cases where the water service is lead, HU will bore a new 1-inch plastic water service from the new main to the water meter located inside the house.
Due to the age of the old main, some water service materials in the area are unknown. In those cases, an assessment will be made, and workers will need access to the resident’s basement.
If the customer’s house is grounded through lead service, a contractor will install a new grounding wire to the outside of the house.
Work being completed in this project will be done at no cost to the customer.
Motorists and neighborhood residents should be advised a lot of equipment will be on the streets during the main installation project, and crews may work long hours when weather permits to get the main installed as quickly as possible.
