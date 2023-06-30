Work began this week on a project to rejuvenate city water infrastructure in residential areas of east central Hastings, and it promises to create a bit of commotion in local neighborhoods over the weeks to come.

Hastings Utilities tore into the project on Wednesday. The scope of work includes installation of new 8-inch water mains on Third Street between California and Fourth avenues; on Fourth Street between Cedar and Second avenues; on Fifth Street between California and Second avenues; and on Second Avenue between Second and Fifth streets, the city of Hastings announced in a news release.

