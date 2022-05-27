MINDEN — The oil paintings of Doug Waterfield will on display during June and July at the Minden Opera House here.
A free reception for Waterfield is planned for 5-7 p.m. June 3. Refreshments will be served.
Waterfield is a professor of painting and art history at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The Opera House gallery is open during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, as well as during Opera House events and by appointment.
For more information call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
