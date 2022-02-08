Numerous students from Tribland were named to the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement in the fall 2021 semester at Wayne State College in Wayne.
Individuals listed on the dean's list were full-time undergraduate students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Alexandria: Lane Barton
Alma: Tyler McConnell*
Doniphan: Keithan Stafford
Exeter: Janey Erdkamp*, Tara Mueller*, Kaitlyn Vavra
Fairfield: Wyatt Mach*
Geneva: Darren Pfeifer
Giltner: Jillian Grantham*
Harvard: Jarvis Smith
Hastings: Krystin Aschoff, Blake Aspen, Brooke Aspen, James Barron, Darin Brown*, Shaelyn Confer, Christian Creech, Kaylee Fitzke, Hannah Hafer, Logan Johnson, Chelsey Reifert, Courtnie Wendt*
Hildreth: Abby Quadhamer
Juniata: Brennan Wrightsman
Kenesaw: Kaylee Larson*
Shickley: Nicole Swartzendruber
Sutton, Wyatt Bergen, Whitney Winter*
