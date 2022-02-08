Numerous students from Tribland were named to the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement in the fall 2021 semester at Wayne State College in Wayne.

Individuals listed on the dean's list were full-time undergraduate students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Alexandria: Lane Barton

Alma: Tyler McConnell*

Doniphan: Keithan Stafford

Exeter: Janey Erdkamp*, Tara Mueller*, Kaitlyn Vavra

Fairfield: Wyatt Mach*

Geneva: Darren Pfeifer

Giltner: Jillian Grantham*

Harvard: Jarvis Smith

Hastings: Krystin Aschoff, Blake Aspen, Brooke Aspen, James Barron, Darin Brown*, Shaelyn Confer, Christian Creech, Kaylee Fitzke, Hannah Hafer, Logan Johnson, Chelsey Reifert, Courtnie Wendt*

Hildreth: Abby Quadhamer

Juniata: Brennan Wrightsman

Kenesaw: Kaylee Larson*

Shickley: Nicole Swartzendruber

Sutton, Wyatt Bergen, Whitney Winter*

0
0
0
0
0