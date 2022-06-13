Numerous Tribland residents were named to the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement for the spring 2022 semester at Wayne State College in Wayne.
Listed students were full-time undergraduates who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Students receiving a 4.0 for the semester are denoted.
Alexandria: Lane Barton (4.0)
Alma: Madison Schuller
Exeter: Seth Maxson, Tara Mueller (4.0), Kaitlyn Vavra
Fairfield: Wyatt Mach
Franklin: Ashley Lecher
Giltner: Jillian Grantham (4.0)
Harvard: Jarvis Smith
Hastings: Krystin Aschoff (4.0), Blake Aspen, Shaelyn Confer, Christian Creech, Aimee Denton (4.0), Hannah Hafer, Logan Johnson, Courtnie Wendt (4.0)
Juniata: Seth Ostrander (4.0), Brennan Wrightsman
Kenesaw: Kaylee Larson
Minden: Alaina Suchsland
Republican City: Haylee Wing (4.0)
Shickley: Nicole Swartzendruber (4.0)
Sutton: Whitney Winter
