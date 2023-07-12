NASA Space Telescope

The first anniversary image released Wednesday by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth.

 Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet: the dramatic close-up of dozens of stars at the moment of birth.

NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing 50 baby stars in a cloud complex 390 light-years away. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles.

0
0
0
0
0