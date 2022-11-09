Webster County

Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.