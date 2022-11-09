Webster County
U.S. House of Representatives
District 3
Adrian Smith (R) xxxxx
David J. Else (D) xx xxx
Mark Elworth Jr. (LMN) xxxxx
Governor/Lt. Governor
Pillen/ Kelly (R) xx xxx
Blood/ Davis (D) xxxxx
Zimmerman/ Blumenthal (L) xxx
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R) xxxxx
State Treasurer
John Murante (R) xxxxx
Katrina Tomsen (L) xx xxx
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R) xx xxx
Larry Bolinger (LMN) xx xxx
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R) xx xxx
Gene Siadek (L) xxxxx
L. Leroy Lopez (LMN) xxxxx
Nebraska Public Service Commission
District 5
Kevin Stocker (R) xx xxx
Webster County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Dan Shipman (R) xxxxx
District 3
Tyler J. Vance (R) xxxxx
District 5
Gary Ratzlaff (R) xxxxx
County Clerk
Abbey Haskins-Harig (R) xxxxx
County Sheriff
Troy R. Schmitz (R) xxxxx
County Bond Election
For
Against
Legislature District 38
Tyler R. Cappel
Dave Murman
Nebraska State Board of Education
District 5
Kirk Penner xxxxx
Helen Raikes xx xxx
University of Nebraska Board of Regents
District 6
Paul R. Kenney xxxxx
Julie Hehnke xxxxx
Chief Justice of Nebraska Supreme Court
Shall Judge Michael G. Heavican be retained in office?
Yes xxxxx
No xxxxx
Nebraska Supreme Court
District 6
Shall Judge John R. Freudenburg be retained in office?
Yes xxxxx
No xxxxx
Nebraska Court of Appeals
District 6
Shall Judge Frankie J. Moore be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Daniel R. Fridrich be retained in office?
Yes xxxxx
No xxxxx
Shall Judge James R. Coe be retained in office?
Yes xx xxx
No xxx
Shall Judge John R. Hoffert be retained in office?
Yes xxxxx
No xxxxx
Judge of County Court
District 10
Shall Judge Timothy E. Hoeft be retained in office?
Yes xxxxx
No xx xxx
Central Community College Board of Governors
District 1
Diane R. Keller xxxxx
Little Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 1
Glen A. Bonifas xx xxx
John C. Nelson xx xxx
Subdistrict 2
Brent Hoops xxxxx
Subdistrict 3
Glen Bredthauer xxxxx
Subdistrict 4
Warren Taylor xxxxx
Subdistrict 5
Aaron Paus xxxxx
Subdistrict 6
(No filings)
At-Large
Russell Ochsner xxxxx
Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 1
Larry K. Moore xxx
Kevin W. Peterson xxx
Subdistrict 2
Douglas Dickinson xxx
Subdistrict 3
Bill Stahly xxxxx
Subdistrict 4
Paul D.Weiss xx xxx
Ben Heath xxxxx
Subdistrict 5
Micheal D. Nuss xxxxx
Neal Hoff xxxxx
Subdistrict 6
Bill Kuehner xx xxx
Subdistrict 7
Ronda L. Rich xx xxx
Anthony J. Bohaty xx xxx
Subdistrict 8
Matthew Perry xxxxx
At-Large
Eugene R. Ulmer xxxxx
Teresa Otte xx xxx
Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors
Buffalo Subdivision
David Dwiggins xx xxx
Mary E. Wroblewski xxxxx
South Central Public Power District Board of Directors
Subdivision 3
Jim Hoffman xxxxx
Southern Public Power District Board of Directors
Subdivision 3
Arlon Jacobitz xx xxx
Educational Service Unit No. 9 Board
District 1
Debra Adams xx xxx
District 3
Scott B. Boyles xx xxx
District 5
Danna Wolford xxxxx
District 7
Rhonda Fleischer xxxxx
Educational Service Unit No. 10 Board
District 5
Marilyn P. Bohn xxx
Hastings School Board
(four seats to fill)
Jodi Graves xxxxx
Becky Sullivan xxxxx
Stacie Widhelm xx xxx
Shay Burk xx xxx
Brady Rhodes xx xxx
Andrew McCarty xx xxx
Mark Montague xx xxx
David Hughes xx xxx
Lawrence/Nelson School Board
(three seats to fill)
Colby Fox xxxxx
David A. Ochsner xxxxx
Alicia D. Kucera xxxxx
David J. Theer xxxxx
Ryan Schroer xxxxx
Cole Epley xxxxx
Blue Hill School Board
(three seats to fill)
Jodi Bunner xxxxx
Marisa L’Heureux xx xxx
Megan Ockinga xxxxx
Jacob Bachman xx xxx
Minden School Board
(three seats to fill)
Justin Glanzer xx xxx
Rusty Rhynalds xxxxx
Kevin Raun xxxxx
Sandy Creek School Board
(three seats to fill)
Dustin Schoneberg xxxxx
Brian Shaw xx xxx
Chadwick Dane xx xxx
Laurie Kohmetscher xxxxx
Sara R. Hemberger xx xxx
Shelton School Board
(three seats to fill)
Levi C. Rogers xx xxx
Lisa Stewart xx xxx
Emmy Power xx xxx
Dana Tompkin xxxxx
Doniphan-Trumbull School Board
(three seats to fill)
Stephanie J. Roach xxxxx
John Schultz xxxxx
Amanda Groff xx xxx
Adams Central School Board
(three seats to fill)
David Johnson xxxxx
Greg Mucklow xx xxx
Tim O’Dey xx xxx
Derek Uhrmacher xx xxx
Kenesaw School Board
(three seats to fill)
Tonya Hansen xx xxx
Katheryn Schneider xx xxx
Troy Legg xx xxx
Nathan Haahr xx xxx
Brett Kleier xx xxx
Silver Lake School Board
(four seats to fill)
Alan Bonifas xx xxx
Leon Lutkemeier xx xxx
Dennis Timm xx xxx
Brian Karr xxxxx
Eric Parr xxxxx
Hastings City Council
Ward 1
Ginny Skutnik xx xxx
Steven Wayne Huntley xxxxx
Ward 2
Trent Meyer xx xxx
Brad Consbruck xx xxx
Ward 3
Chuck Rosenberg xx xxx
Marc Rowan xx xxx
Ward 4
Matt Fong xxxxx
Roger Harper xx xxx
Prosser Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Laura Grieser xx xxx
Kenesaw Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Lawney Knuth xx xxx
Jeff Higel xxxxx
Juniata Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Jennifer A. Uldrich xx xxx
Randall Ford xxx
Ayr Village Board
(three seats to fill)
Randal Kort xxxxx
Kirk Shestak xx xxx
Brent Vorderstrasse xx xxx
Roseland Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Scott Timm xx xxx
Danny Trausch xx xxx
Holstein Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Donna Fisher xxx
Keith D. Klein xxx
Amendment 1
For xxxxx
Against xxxxx
Initiative 432
For xxxxx
Against xxxxx
Initiative 433
For xxxxx
Against xx xxx
Clay County
U.S. House of Representatives
District 3
Adrian Smith (R) xxxxx
David J. Else (D) xx xxx
Mark Elworth Jr. (LMN) xxxxx
Governor/Lt. Governor
Pillen/ Kelly (R) xx xxx
Blood/ Davis (D) xxxxx
Zimmerman/ Blumenthal (L) xxx
Secretary of State
Bob Evnen (R) xxxxx
State Treasurer
John Murante (R) xxxxx
Katrina Tomsen (L) xx xxx
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers (R) xx xxx
Larry Bolinger (LMN) xx xxx
Auditor of Public Accounts
Mike Foley (R) xx xxx
Gene Siadek (L) xxxxx
L. Leroy Lopez (LMN) xxxxx
Nebraska Public Service Commission
District 4
Eric Kamler (R) xx xxx
Clay County Board of Supervisors
District 1
Scott T. Bitterman (R) xxxxx
District 3
Glen L. Becker (R) xxxxx
District 5
L. Wayne Johnson (R) xxxxx
District 7
Richard Shaw (R) xxxxx
County Assessor
Brenda Hansen (R) xxxxx
County Attorney
Jennifer Fleischer (R) xx xxx
County Clerk
Cassie Aksamit (R) xxxxx
Clerk of District Court
Joni S. Bitterman (R) xxxxx
County Sheriff
Jeffrey K. Franklin (R) xxxxx
County Treasurer
Robin R. Gilbert (R) xxxxx
County Surveyor
(no filings)
Nebraska Legislature
District 38
Tyler R. Cappel xxxxx
Dave Murman xxxxx
Nebraska State Board of Education
District 5
Kirk Penner xxxxx
Helen Raikes xx xxx
University of Nebraska Board of Regents
District 6
Paul R. Kenney xxxxx
Julie Hehnke xxxxx
Chief Justice of Nebraska Supreme Court
Shall Judge Michael G. Heavican be retained in office?
Yes xxxxx
No xxxxx
Nebraska Court of Appeals
District 5
Shall Judge Lawrence E. Welch Jr., be retained in office?
Yes xxx
No xxx
Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Daniel R. Fridrich be retained in office?
Yes xxxxx
No xxxxx
Shall Judge James R. Coe be retained in office?
Yes xx xxx
No xxx
Shall Judge John R. Hoffert be retained in office?
Yes xxxxx
No xxxxx
Judge of County Court
District 10
Shall Judge Timothy E. Hoeft be retained in office?
Yes xxxxx
No xx xxx
Central Community College Board of Governors
District 1
Diane R. Keller xxxxx
Little Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 4
Warren Taylor xxxxx
Subdistrict 5
Aaron Paus xxxxx
Subdistrict 6
(No filings)
At-Large
Russell Ochsner xxxxx
Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors
Subdistrict 1
Larry K. Moore xxx
Kevin W. Peterson xxx
Subdistrict 2
Douglas Dickinson xxx
Subdistrict 3
Bill Stahly xxxxx
Subdistrict 4
Paul D.Weiss xx xxx
Ben Heath xxxxx
Subdistrict 5
Micheal D. Nuss xxxxx
Neal Hoff xxxxx
Subdistrict 6
Bill Kuehner xx xxx
Subdistrict 7
Ronda L. Rich xx xxx
Anthony J. Bohaty xx xxx
Subdistrict 8
Matthew Perry xxxxx
At-Large
Eugene R. Ulmer xxxxx
Teresa Otte xx xxx
Perennial Public Power District Board
Subdivision 2
(no filings)
At-large, two-year term
Matthew J. Clark xxxxx
At-large, six-year term
Steven L. Wright xxxxx
South Central Public Power District Board
Subdivision 1
Neal Carpenter xxxxx
Subdivision 3
Arlon Jacobitz xxxxx
Educational Service Unit No. 5 Board
District 1
Betty J. Meyer xxxxx
Educational Service Unit No. 6 Board
District 3
Jan Myers xxxxx
Educational Service Unit No. 9 Board
District 3
Scott B. Boyles xxxxx
Adams Central School Board
(three seats to fill)
David Johnson xxxxx
Greg Mucklow xx xxx
Tim O’Dey xx xxx
Derek Uhrmacher xx xxx
Davenport School Board
(three seats to fill)
Jamie Koch xxxxx
Bradley K. Williams xxxxx
Jim Manes
Doniphan-Trumbull School Board
(three seats to fill)
Stephanie J. Roach xxxxx
John Schultz xxxxx
Amanda Groff xx xxx
Harvard School Board
(three seats to fill)
Kenneth L. Reutzel xxxxx
Clint Schwenk xxxxx
Jody Novak xxxxx
Alex Koehler xxxxx
Lawrence/Nelson School Board
(three seats to fill)
Colby Fox xxxxx
David A. Ochsner xxxxx
Alicia D. Kucera xxxxx
David J. Theer xxxxx
Ryan Schroer xxxxx
Cole Epley xxxxx
Sandy Creek School Board
(three seats to fill)
Dustin Schoneberg xxxxx
Brian Shaw xx xxx
Chadwick Dane xx xxx
Laurie Kohmetscher xxxxx
Sara R. Hemberger xx xxx
Shickley School Board
(three seats to fill)
Jered Kempf xxxxx
Randy Noel xxxxx
Ambur Hinrichs xxxxx
Todd Gnuse xxxxx
Sutton School Board
(three seats to fill)
Jolene Griess xxxxx
Mike Zoucha xxxxx
Jerry Overturf xxxxx
Gwen A. Ochsner xxxxx
Monica Shipman xxxxx
City of Clay Center Mayor
Nanette Shackelford xxxxx
Clay Center City Council
(two seats to fill)
Steven Johnson xxxxx
Allan Swenson xxxxx
City of Edgar Mayor
Brad L. Brennfoerder xxxxx
Edgar City Council
(two seats to fill)
Nick Schaefer xxxxx
Robin Skinner xxxxx
City of Fairfield Mayor
Bruce F. Soucie xxxxx
Fairfield City Council
(two seats to fill)
Josh Dittmer xxxxx
David E. Francis xxxxx
City of Harvard Mayor
Keith A. Ljunggren xxxxx
Harvard City Council
Ward 1
Edward Harms xxxxx
Ward 2
Leann Wessels xxxxx
Ronald Martin xxxxx
Ward 3
Nathanael Brown xxxxx
City of Sutton Mayor
Timothy K. Anderson xxxxx
Todd Mau xxxxx
Sutton City Council
Ward 1
Michael Newman xxxxx
Ward 2
Wendell E. Griess xxxxx
Deweese Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Paul J. Hansen xxxxx
Evan Hansen xxxxx
Glenvil Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Bill Sullivan xxxxx
David W. Hinrichs xxxxx
Sarah Cox xxxxx
Ong Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Paula Hansen xxxxx
William Schweitzer xxxxx
Ryan Musgrave xxxxx
Saronville Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Logan Vap xxxxx
Daniel Beahm xxxxx
Trumbull Village Board
(two seats to fill)
Dan Uden xxxxx
Bryan K. Bieck Sr. xxxxx
Amendment 1
For xxxxx
Against xxxxx
Initiative 432
For xxxxx
Against xxxxx
Initiative 433
For xxxxx
Against xx xxx
