CLAY COUNTY — Nebraska Extension will offer a Weed Management Field Day targeted to farmers and crop consultants Wednesday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s South Central Agricultural Laboratory here.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ag Lab’s farm building site, which is south of U.S. Highway 6, 13 miles east of Hastings or five miles west of the Clay Center corner (Nebraska Highway 14). Participation is free, but those wishing to attend are asked to pre-register.
The field day will include on-site demonstrations of new technology and new herbicides for corn, soybeans, sorghum and seet corn. An early-morning tour will focus on weed management in soybeans and sorghum followed by a tour of weed management in field corn and sweet corn.
Field experiments will provide information for weed control options with various herbicide programs.
“Several new herbicides and technologies are coming to the market, including Enlist Corn and Soybean, XtendFlex Soybean, iGrowth and INZEN sorghum,” said Amit Jhala, Nebraska Extension weed management specialist.
Three Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Continuing Education Units area available in the integrated pest management category.
To pre-register, visit https://agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday.
