The South Heartland District Health Department reports that collections of Culex mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on Aug. 1 have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
In a news release Wednesday, Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, reminded residents that WNV can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
In 2022, 64 Nebraskans tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, with 37 of these being neuroinvasive, or an infection of the nervous system. Last year, four deaths in the statewere attributed to WNV.
This year to date, three clinical cases and one case identified through blood donation have been reported in Nebraska.
Symptoms of West Nile illness usually are mild and can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. However, the symptoms may be more severe, sometimes causing permanent neurological damage, and may result in death.
“The best way for us to fight WNV is to avoid being outside from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and to protect ourselves from mosquito bites by wearing lightweight protective clothing and by using an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picaridin,” Bever said.
South Heartland works with the state Department of Health and Human Services to trap and test mosquitoes in the counties the state agency designates — Adams County for this health district — and then shares the results with the city of Hastings.
Jeff Hassenstab, city director of Parks and Recreation, said the city has been partnering with South Heartland for a number of years to monitor Adams County mosquitoes for West Nile.
“The city of Hastings uses the information we receive from the health department to help make decisions about mosquito control efforts. We also continue to encourage residents to take their own precautions against mosquito bites,” he said.
Hassenstab encourages residents to frequently drain containers and other standing or stagnant water around their homes to disrupt the breeding cycle of mosquitoes.
