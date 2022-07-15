A historian with ties to Tribland has opened a new western art exhibit showcasing the extraordinary talents and skills from two centuries of the United States’ most acclaimed western artists.
David V. Wendell, whose family has maintained a farmstead south of Minden for more than 130 years, has put together more than 50 works of two-dimensional and sculptural art from his private collection and assembled an exhibit to run for this summer at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege.
The comprehensive display includes images by such internationally renowned legends in western art as Frederic Remington, Charles Russell and Thomas Moran, all of whom followed the trails west over the Midland Plains with sketchbooks in their wagons, capturing the most iconic scenes of the era of the American Indian and European pioneers.
“Those artists then returned east, created gorgeous depictions of the landmarks and peoples of the western states, which showed the world how beautiful places like Nebraska really are,” Wendell said.
Wendell knows this well from personal experience. He now lives in Iowa but spent the summers of his childhood in Nebraska and learned its history and culture firsthand. He then spent time in larger cities such as Chicago and Washington, D.C., where he found artwork by those esteemed artisans and felt right at home.
He began collecting pieces that he felt most reflected the heritage he had learned about in the Platte River Valley (and beyond) and wanted to share its beauty with the residents of the land on which the artwork was based.
“These pieces made me feel at home, so now I want to bring them home to Nebraska,” he said.
That is exactly what he has done, not just with eastern artists who came west, but with natives of the Cornhusker State whose works are just as accomplished as any from the East Coast.
One such artist is Herb Mignery of Bartlett, whose work can be seen in the Prairie Odyssey statue at Dutton-Lainson Plaza in downtown Hastings. It depicts a pioneer of the western plains, shotgun by his side and bullwhip at the ready.
Wendell is particularly partial to it because of the realistic portrayal in bronze, but also because he is related, although by shirt tail, to the artist.
“Herb’s son, Boyd, is a resident of rural Hastings… and he just happens to be married to my cousin.” laughs Wendell.
All nepotism aside, the example of his sculptural acumen in the collection at Holdrege is a dramatic bronze of a stocky bison titled “Soul of the Soil.”
Other Nebraska artists sown into the exhibit include another favorite, George Lundeen.
Lundeen, who was raised in Holdrege, established a studio in Colorado and has become one of the premiere sculptors of children and western scenes in the United States. His works are seen in gardens and galleries across the country.
The masterpiece shown in the exhibit is titled “Rarin’ to Ride” and portrays a young boy dressed in chaps carrying a saddle, ready to mount up.
“It’s cute,” said Wendell. “It will remind everyone of their desire to hop up and ride across the open plains.”
Other works in the collection remind viewers of long ago on the plains. Todd Williams of Central City, who served as the official artist of the Nebraska Sesquicentennial, is represented with his colorful depiction of a pioneer family crossing by wagon through Mitchell Pass at Scott’s Bluff.
Karen Noles of Merna is tributed with an endearing portrait titled “Teepee Tender” of a young Native American child hugging a wolf pup in the warmth of her family’s moveable dwelling.
“It makes you want a wolf pup, too,” Wendell said with a smile.
What he really hopes, however, is that each of the works of art in the exhibit introduces the viewer to a part of the state’s distant past, or perhaps, as a reminder of your own more recent history.
“I believe you’ll find something you recognize, either of yourself or your family’s legacy, in each piece,” Wendell said. “This is the story of the West from then and today preserved for the generations of tomorrow.”
“Palette of the Prairie: A History of the American West in Art” will run through the end of the summer. The Nebraska Prairie Museum is located at 2701 N. Burlington Ave. in Holdrege. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
