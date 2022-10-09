In recent years, many school districts have diversified their course offerings for high school students. In addition to core education classes in key subjects required of most high schoolers, students now have electives that may rival college course offerings as well as classes that set interested students on career paths after high school. Indeed, it’s not uncommon for high schoolers to enroll in classes in business administration, teacher/education or STEM.
In addition to these newer class options, many high school students have access to more advanced classes. Despite the prevalence of the Advanced Placement program, some students and their parents may be largely unfamiliar with what the program entails.
The College Board, which oversees the Advanced Placement Program as well as the SAT, defines AP courses as “rigorous, college-level classes in a variety of subjects that give students the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school.” Students who enroll in AP classes are not guaranteed those credits, however. Rather, after taking the courses, they must then pass an AP exam in each subject for which they have taken an AP class and score at least a three out of five on that exam. That passing grade may entitle them to earn college credits, although some schools have limits on which AP exams they will accept.
The AP program began in the 1950s as a way to teach introductory level courses in high school. By taking such courses, students can experience the rigor of potential college classes and challenge themselves beyond standard and honor courses. AP classes were not initially widespread, and there were only 11 subjects in the pilot program. However, today there are nearly 40 AP courses available, though not every high school offers every course.
Students eager to land coveted spots at top colleges and universities often take AP classes to provide that extra edge against the competition. Most academic advisors now recommend that students take these types of courses, not only as a way to later save money by eliminating the need to pay for certain college classes, but also to set themselves apart from other students during the application process. Many colleges consider AP classes in their decisions to award scholarships as well.
The College Board reports that, as of 2019, about 2.8 million students take AP exams every year. It’s quite common for high schoolers to take multiple AP classes during their time in high school.
It is possible to take an AP exam without having taken the coordinating class prior, but it is strongly recommended that students take the corresponding class to prepare for the test.
Students and their families can learn about the Advanced Placement program by visiting https://ap.collegeboard.org/ or speaking with a high school guidance counselor.
