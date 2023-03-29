Bill Blockade Nebraska
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh prepares to speak before the Nebraska Legislature March 13 at the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln. Cavanaugh spent weeks filibustering every bill that came before the Legislature — even the ones she supports. The effort is a protest against conservatives’ advancement of a bill that would outlaw gender-affirming therapies for those 18 and younger.

 Margery Beck/AP

LINCOLN — A group of lawmakers is continuing this week to filibuster all bills that come before the Nebraska Legislature — even the ones they support — in protest over a bill that would ban gender-affirming treatments for minors.

Supporters of that bill say they’re trying to protect children from making body-altering decisions they may later regret. Opponents say it’s an unconstitutional overreach meant to marginalize LGBTQ+ people.

