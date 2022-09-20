portfolio01
Managing a portfolio after 50 requires careful consideration of various factors.

Metro Creative Graphics Inc.

A fiftieth birthday is often characterized as a milestone moment. Despite that reputation, upon crossing the half-century threshold, individuals typically don’t feel that much different than they did when they were still a fun-loving 49-year-old. Though there might not be much to distinguish a 49-year-old from a 50-year-old, a fiftieth birthday is a good time reassess certain parts of life, including finances.

