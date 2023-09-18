The Stream

This combination of photos shows promotional art for “The Super Models,” premiering Sept. 20 on Apple TV+; “Spy Kids: Armageddon,” premiering Sept. 22 on Netflix; and “Cassandro,” premiering Sept. 22 on Prime.

 Apple TV+/Netflix/Prime via AP

The Associated Press

The return of Netflix’s “Sex Education” with Gillian Anderson, Sean Penn’s documentary about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a docuseries that charts the rise of the first supermodels are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you

0
0
0
0
0