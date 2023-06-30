Stream

This combination of images shows “Wham!,” a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix; the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake,” premiering July 9; and the animated series “My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max.

 Netflix/Adult Swim via AP

The Associated Press

Taylor Swift’s rerecording of her “Speak Now” and survivalist Bear Grylls taking Bradley Cooper and Rita Ora into the wild are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

