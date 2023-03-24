The Stream

This combination of photos shows promotional art for "The Night Agent," a series premiering March 23 on Netflix, from left, "Up Here," a series premiering March 24 on Hulu, "My Kind of Country," a music competition series premiering March 24 on Apple TV+ and "Rabbit Hole," a series premiering March 26 on Paramount+.

 Netflix/Hulu/Apple TV+/Paramount+ via AP

The Associated Press

This week's new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding, the landing of "Top Gun: Maverick" on Amazon Prime Video and a TV show about an FBI agent who gets pulled into danger and secret missions aboard "The Night Agent" streams on Netflix. Apple TV+ has "My Kind of Country," in which Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck search for talented amateur artists, while actor Mae Whitman, best-known for her roles in "Parenthood" and "Good Girls," demonstrates she can also sing in her new rom-com series "Up Here" for Hulu.

0
0
0
0
0