MINDEN — The Minden cross country teams have plenty to be excited about in the upcoming season. Both squads finished in the top 10 at state last year, and they did so with only one combined senior on the teams.
On the boys side, the Whippets bring back seven runners that saw varsity action last year, including two that were just outside range of earning a medal.
“We return a strong senior class that has had a great summer of training and high expectations,” said Minden head coach Shawn Wheelock. “We want to be contenders for the SWC and district championships and be competitive at the state meet.”
Seniors Konner Verbeck and Cooper Land were 23rd and 24th at the state meet last season, and both are back and joined by Connor Carpenter to make up a senior class that brings state experience.
Juniors Alex Brais, Kole Nielsen, and Landon Mellman all competed on the varsity level and will give Minden tremendous depth heading into the new season.
The girls team is in similar position, with five runners coming back from last year’s team. Minden’s top two runners at state last season were Jessie Hurt and Lindsey Rehtus, and both are returning in 2021. Hurt, now a junior, earned a fourth-place medal at last year’s state meet, while Rehtus was 32nd as a freshman a season ago.
Brenna Bules, Alejandra Iniguez, and Priscila Madriz — all juniors — will give Minden more experience, as all three of them were on the team that ran at state.
“We had a solid summer of conditioning with at least 10 girls running throughout the summer,” Wheelock said. “This should be a pretty competitive team and a group that will get along well and care about each other. I’m really excited about this group, as they are very coachable and will work hard to accomplish their goals.”
Minden opens the season Aug. 28 in the 50th annual 7 Mile Marathon and will then host its own invite on Sept. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.