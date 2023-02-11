Super Bowl Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) pauses on the field with tight end Jody Fortson (88) during an NFL football practice in Tempe, Ariz., Feb. 9.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the Super Bowl stage for the third time in four years, the first time triumphantly marching off with the Lombardi Trophy and the second time slinking away home after a lopsided loss in the big game.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. know better than anyone winning the Super Bowl is a whole lot better than losing it.

