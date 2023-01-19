Kansas Kansas St Football
Buy Now

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold congratulates running back Torry Locklin (12) after Locklin scored a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against Kansas State Nov. 26, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan.

 Colin E Braley/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A conversation with Kansas football coach Lance Leipold is 15 minutes old, most of it rehashing a recently completed breakthrough season, when the topic turns to the man most responsible for it. He is sitting behind a desk, a mural of KU players decorating the windows over his shoulder and a pair of oversized white, red and blue Adidas shoes stashed on the table in front.

“But this shouldn’t be about me,” Leipold interrupts. “It’s about the program.”

0
0
0
0
0