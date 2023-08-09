KAHULUI, Hawaii — A wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui in darkness Wednesday, reducing much of a historic town to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. At least six people died, dozens were wounded and 271 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Flyovers Wednesday of the town of Lahaina by US Civil Air Patrol and the Maui Fire Department showed the extend of the devastation, said Mahina Martin, a spokesperson for Maui County.

