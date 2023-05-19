RED CLOUD — Registration remains open through Monday for anyone wishing to travel to Red Cloud and help celebrate the 150th anniversary of author Willa Cather’s birth by attending the 2023 Willa Cather Spring Conference in person June 1-3.
“Complex and Brilliant: Cather at 150” will be the theme for this year’s 68th annual conference presented by the National Willa Cather Center.
Registration for online participation in select events will remain open until conference time.
The conference will examine Cather’s novel “A Lost Lady,” 100 years after its initial publication in 1923, as well as other texts Cather had published that year, such as her revised book of poetry, “April Twilights and Other Poems.”
Invited lecturers include historian Molly P. Rozum of the University of South Dakota, whose presentation will examine the aesthetic, social and cultural experiences of the first generations of settlers to grow up on the grasslands of the U.S. Norhern Plains and Canadian Plains; and Shelley Stamp, a professor at the University of California Santa Cruz, who will speak on “Willa Cather and Company: Female Filmmakers, Female Screenwriters, and Female Authors in Early Hollywood.”
The conference concludes Saturday evening with a banquet at the Red Cloud Community Center and a performance at the Red Cloud Opera House by the Bel Canto Duo, which will include original compositions inspired by Cather’s novel “A Lost Lady,” her essay “Nebraska: The End of the First Cycle,” her novel “One of Ours,” and her poetry collection “April Twilights and Other Poems.”
A complete conference schedule and registration information is available at www.willacather.org. Separate tickets are needed to attend the banquet and the Bel Canto Duo performance.
Willa Cather was born Dec. 7, 1873, in Virginia. As a young girl, she moved with her family to rural Webster County, then not long after into Red Cloud where she graduated from high school in 1890.
After receiving her degree from the University of Nebraska in 1895, Cather went on to a long and distinguished career as a journalist and author, living mainly in the eastern United States. She won a 1923 Pulitzer Prize for her novel “One of Ours.”
Cather continued to visit family and friends in Red Cloud throughout her life. She died in 1947 at her home in New York City.
The Willa Cather Pioneer Memorial and Educational Foundation was established in 1955 to perpetuate Cather’s memory, promote her writing and preserve the historic sites related to her writing, much of which referred to the people and places she had known in “Catherland.”
Today, the Willa Cather Foundation operates the National Willa Cather Center, which has a worldwide constituency and welcomes scholars and fans of Cather’s writing to Red Cloud throughout the year.
