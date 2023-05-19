RED CLOUD — Registration remains open through Monday for anyone wishing to travel to Red Cloud and help celebrate the 150th anniversary of author Willa Cather’s birth by attending the 2023 Willa Cather Spring Conference in person June 1-3.

“Complex and Brilliant: Cather at 150” will be the theme for this year’s 68th annual conference presented by the National Willa Cather Center.

