APTOPIX Jets Browns Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) celebrates scrambling for a first down against the New York Yets during the second half of the Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

 Dave Richard/AP

CANTON, Ohio — Zach Wilson showed he can move New York’s offense as a backup quarterback, but the Jets kicked off the Aaron Rodgers Era with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game.

It was a battle of rookies and reserves as both teams rested their starters in the NFL’s inaugural game of 2023.

