With drought conditions persisting in the majority of the state for the third straight year in 2022, the emergence of significant snow across Nebraska was certainly a welcomed sight to most Nebraskans this winter.
In Hastings, the season-to-date snowfall total has climbed to 23.3 inches for the 2022-23 season, roughly four times more than last year's total at this time. Record-breaking snowfall on Jan. 18-19 seemed to signal the end of a LaNiña pattern that has kept the state drier than farmers and ranchers would have liked over the past few seasons. But as is usually the case, the significant winter snowfall will only go so far in affecting the longstanding drought conditions likely to continue to affect the state going forward in 2023.
As of March 14, all of Tribland in southern Nebraska and northern Kansas was in either moderate or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map produced through the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist in agricultural economics at UNL, said that while the added moisture from this winter's snowfall is certainly not going to hurt ag-related production, it probably isn't going to mean much in terms of reversing longstanding drought conditions that have plagued the state in recent years.
"The moisture increase is certainly helpful, but it's difficult to rely on wintertime moisture to recover from a drought," Lubben said. "Even with dramatically higher snowfall, the amount of moisture compared to summer moisture is a relatively smaller number. We don't fix the drought with a wet winter, but it helps."
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the worst of winter has passed in Nebraska, with colder-than-normal temperatures logged in late November, early December, early to mid-January, and mid-to-late February.
With the arrival of spring, the forecast of above-average rainfall is likely to bring at least some relief locally, with 4.5 inches expected in April in the Hastings area, roughly an inch above normal for this time of year.
Forecasters expect skies to remain cloudy through May, with eight to 15 days of rain likely to keep the wet weather coming across the state.
A hot summer could well perpetuate drought conditions, however, despite some moderate rainfall and comfortable temperatures predicted across Nebraska in July. The anticipated return of El Niño conditions is likely to elevate temperatures into an above-average range following the three to eight days of rain in July's forecast.
Even with the welcomed above-average snowfall counts that blanketed the state to begin the year, Lubben said farmers and ranchers should not count on being insulated from high temperatures as the year progresses. Certainly, the high snow counts will not be enough to turn the tide toward more favorable conditions in the long term, he said.
"We generally start the year optimistic, expected to get back to trend yields in crop production," he said. "But there are concerns for some areas of the state, especially with wheat crops and concerns over pasture and forage conditions. We went into winter with inadequate moisture in almost every part of the state; and while winter moisture helps, there are still concerns about how good prospects can be, given where we ended in 2022.
"To my knowledge, most of the state has improved over where it was. But if you look at drought monitors, all but those in the very southeastern corner of the state are still dealing with drought conditions. There's just not enough total moisture in snow to make up for the dry summer we had. We're going to need good spring rains and rains in the summer to recover."
