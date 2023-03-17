Snowy day (copy)
Traffic on Burlington Avenue in downtown Hastings is shown at midafternoon on Jan. 18, a day when Hastings received 11 inches of snowfall. Hastings has received more than 23 inches of snow this winter season, but the region remains in moderate to severe drought.

 Andy Raun/Tribune

With drought conditions persisting in the majority of the state for the third straight year in 2022, the emergence of significant snow across Nebraska was certainly a welcomed sight to most Nebraskans this winter.

In Hastings, the season-to-date snowfall total has climbed to 23.3 inches for the 2022-23 season, roughly four times more than last year's total at this time. Record-breaking snowfall on Jan. 18-19 seemed to signal the end of a LaNiña pattern that has kept the state drier than farmers and ranchers would have liked over the past few seasons. But as is usually the case, the significant winter snowfall will only go so far in affecting the longstanding drought conditions likely to continue to affect the state going forward in 2023.

