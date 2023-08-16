Carla Minnema Oregon Trail Rodeo feature

Carla Minnema of Wolbach, a patient at Mary Lanning Healthcare's Morrison Cancer Center, has received help from the cancer center with unexpected expenses she has incurred undergoing treatment. Oregon Trail Rodeo fans wearing pink to Saturday's performance will help raise funds used to assist individuals like Minnema.

 Courtesy of Morrison Cancer Center

When the world fell out from under Carla Minnema’s feet, someone was there to catch her.

The Wolbach woman was diagnosed with cancer in April of this year. Between cancer treatment, other injuries, and no paychecks because she was too ill to work, it’s been a tough time — but the Morrison Cancer Center stepped up to help.

0
0
0
0
0