John Witulski, a Hastings College senior art and marketing major from Omaha, is having his thesis exhibition and lecture this month.
The exhibition, titled “Marred Site,” is open now through Sept. 21 in the east gallery of the Hastings College Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E. 12th St.
The gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Witulski’s lecture is Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in Room 101 of the JDAC. It, too, is free and open to the public.
Witulski said his work can be interpreted as a representation of a flawed physical place or a flawed state of mind. Using packing tape as a medium of sculpture, Witulski aimed to investigate imperfection.
“The process of creating this work confronted my perception of flaws and my loss of control as I worked to balance my influence over the material and the will of the material,” he said.
