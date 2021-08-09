RED CLOUD — Lisa Wolfe, the only surviving daughter of the late Lynn Wolfe, a self-described watercolorist, sculptor and stained-glass artist, is pleased to be able to donate his life’s works for the benefit of the National Willa Cather Center here.
Ashley Olson, executive director of the Willa Cather Foundation and National Willa Cather Foundation, said the gift of Wolfe’s art will be of enduring benefit to the organization that memorializes another child of Red Cloud who went on to a career in art: Cather, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author who is known around the world.
“He is a prolific artist, we feel very fortunate to have these works on display permanently,” Olson said Saturday during the reception for a gallery exhibition of Wolfe’s work at the Red Cloud Opera House.
There is still opportunity for others to enjoy Wolfe’s works in their homes or offices, as well, as many are for sale. Proceeds will benefit the foundation.
The work in this exhibition spans the numerous media and genres in which Wolfe worked, including abstract Western acrylics on canvas, watercolors, and his unique wood and acrylic sculpture.
Wolfe spent most of his adult life and career in Colorado but always was proud to call Red Cloud his home, no matter how long he had been gone. He and his wife, Arlene, raised three daughters, always keeping Red Cloud and Willa Cather in his heart and sharing that love with his family, returning often.
Lisa has great memories of spending time in Red Cloud with her family visiting her grandparents. Vivid in her memories are the pies cooling on the windowsill, corn on the cob fresh from the field, and the wonderful times spent on her grandparents’ farm with cousins, aunts and uncles.
Many of these moments and memories are reflected in the paintings her father left for all to enjoy after his passing.
“Solstice Solace” is one of those paintings. It is a detailed and intricate painting of curtains at an open window that inspired Lisa to contact the Foundation about donating many pieces from her father’s collection.
Lisa said that the curtain series came from her father’s childhood memories of growing up on the family farm just east of town in the 1920s, and looking out the upstairs bedroom window.
“Everything about Red Cloud and Willa Cather is near and dear to us,” she said. “We are spread out all over the country now, so the Willa Cather Foundation is central place that we can all come and enjoy his works.”
Lynn R. Wolfe’s paintings often mirror what he was living in the moment, from the prairies, badlands, mountains, and canyonlands of the American Midwest and Southwest. One of the paintings that Lisa feels is reflective of her father’s positive and uplifting personality is a watercolor image of a rainbow.
“He lived to be 102 years old and was as smart as a tack until the end,” she said. “He often said, at the end of our conversations; ‘I will see you tomorrow unless I am painting rainbows’ (in heaven).”
Wolfe’s love for his family is reflected in his painting, “Self-Portrait.” It is one he referred to as a family portrait, according to Lisa, as each piece he is wearing or holding in the painting is something that a family member had given to him.
“We found many pieces I hadn’t even seen after he passed. It was like a treasure hunt. We even found what we believe to be his original sketchbook,” Lisa said.
According to the National Willa Cather Foundation webpage, Wolfe was born to Elenore and Clyde Wolfe in 1917 in Red Cloud, where he grew up with his two brothers, Laird and Henry, on a dairy farm homesteaded by his great-grandfather. He graduated valedictorian from Red Cloud High School in 1935.
He worked for the railroad, on a bridge construction crew, and as a University of Nebraska paleontologist digging in the badlands and empty spaces of Nebraska, Wyoming and Texas. He served for 2 1/2 years in World War II as a photo intelligence officer assigned to the Fifth Air Force in Australia, New Guinea and New Britain.
After the war, Wolfe received a scholarship to attend the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he received a bachelor of art degree. He followed with a fellowship and master of fine art degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he spent the remainder of his professional career.
He studied under the German painter Max Beckman and Russian sculptor Osipp Zadkine in Paris. Wolfe served as a professor emeritus of Fine Arts at the University of Colorado, where he taught for 36 years.
Wolfe taught briefly as guest faculty in the art departments of the Universities of Nebraska, Alaska and Hawaii. In 1967, he was honored to give the CU Research and Creative Work lecture and was designated as a “Notable Nebraskan” during the Nebraska centennial year of 1967.
Wolfe remained a prolific practicing artist even in retirement and remained in contact with many of his students and fellow artists. He held a show just before his 100th birthday and continued to paint and sculpt at his home in Boulder into his second century.
Wolfe and his wife now rest beside one of his most cherished sculptures, a bronze wolf on their plot in the Red Cloud Cemetery.
The Red Cloud born artist’s work will continue to be on exhibition in the gallery at the Red Cloud Opera House at 413 N. Webster St. until Sept. 1. His works also can be seen on line at https://www.willacather.org/artist-lynn-r-wolfes-red-cloud-roots-inspired-century-creation-and-special-donation.
