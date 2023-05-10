Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.