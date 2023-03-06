An employee of Catholic Charities of Omaha alleges in a lawsuit that she suffered emotional and physical injuries after an active shooting drill was staged at the organization's headquarters last year.

Sandra Lopez said in the lawsuit that administrators did not warn her or other employees about the drill on May 19, 2022. One administrator who knew it was staged told her, "It is a shooting" as they ran out of the building together, according to the lawsuit.

