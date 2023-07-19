CORRECTION WWCup New Zealand Vietnam
New Zealand’s CJ Bott (third right) reacts after scoring her team’s first goal during the New Zealand and Vietnam warm-up match ahead of the women’s World Cup in Napier, New Zealand July 10.

 John Cowpland/AP

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — In a country known more for its love of rugby than women’s soccer, New Zealand is aiming to win fans as well as matches.

The Football Ferns kick off the Women’s World Cup on Thursday night with a Group A match against Norway. The Ferns got the nod for the tournament opener and will be followed by co-host Australia’s match against Ireland in Sydney.

