EducationQuest Foundation
If you and your parents haven’t saved for college, these options may help take the sting out of tuition payments.
Open a college savings account
It’s never too late to start saving! Ask your parents to consider making monthly deposits into a 529 College Savings Plan – even small amounts will add up. Pitch in part of your earnings from a part-time job along with money you receive for your birthday or holidays. For details, visit nest529.com.
Apply for financial aid
Complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on or after October 1 of your senior year to apply for grants, work-study, student loans, and some need-based scholarships. To minimize loan debt, borrow only what you need to help cover tuition, housing, books, and fees.
Apply for scholarships
Apply for as many as you can! ScholarshipQuest at EducationQuest.org has over 2,000 Nebraska-based scholarships. You’ll also find links to free national scholarship search sites.
Explore career paths that require less education
Nebraska is experiencing a shortage of skilled workers in trades such as manufacturing, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and robotics. Many of these occupations require only one to two years of education beyond high school.
Start at a community college
If you’re striving for a four-year degree, consider starting at a less expensive community college and then transfer to a four-year college.
Plan to live at home
Living at home during college can save as much as $10,000 per year!
Work while you’re in college
Get a part-time job to cover personal expenses such as eating out, gas, and shopping.
Consider the military
All branches of the military offer education assistance ranging from the Montgomery G.I. Bill, to tuition reimbursement, to student loan repayment. Talk to a recruiter for details.
