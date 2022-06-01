Brandon Woods of Hastings recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Woods, the son of Robert and Sherri Woods, is a member of Troop No. 125. He earned 21 merit badges.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank to that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Woods built a park bench and two flower containers for Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
