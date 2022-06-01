Brandon Woods Eagle Scout mug

Brandon Woods

Brandon Woods of Hastings recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Woods, the son of Robert and Sherri Woods, is a member of Troop No. 125. He earned 21 merit badges.

Eagle Scout is the highest rank to that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.

For his Eagle Scout project, Woods built a park bench and two flower containers for Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you