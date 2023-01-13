With the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, finalizing plans for a yearlong celebration of his congregation's 150th-year anniversary in Hastings this month, it was providential he had an ace in the hole to draw from to make the inaugural event memorable.
In world-class organist Jens Korndoerfer, he has found a noteworthy musician of extraordinary magnitude who he hopes will set the tone for the year with joyous music worthy of the occasion.
Korndoerfer serves as director of music and organist at the First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, where Allen-Pickett began his pastoral ministry before coming to Hastings.
Praised as “a virtuoso in the grand Romantic tradition” who creates “performances that are deeply musically satisfying as well as exciting,” he is regularly invited to perform at the most prestigious venues and festivals around the world. Career highlights include solo concerts at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco; Duke University Chapel in Durham, North Carolina; the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in St. Louis; the Montreal Bach Festival; the cathedrals in Washington, Berlin, Paris, Salzburg, Oslo, and Moscow; Westminster Abbey in London; the Royal Chapel in Versailles; Kyoto Concert Hall; and the Cultural Centre in Hong Kong.
Korndoerfer’s repertoire stretches from the Renaissance to 21st century, including transcriptions, commissions and world premieres for organ solo, and organ with other instruments or choir. He is a top-honor graduate from the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Paris, the Oberlin Conservatory, the Musikhochschule in Bayreuth, and McGill University in Montreal.
He will perform a special concert on the Hastings church's majestic Austin Organ at 3 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary, 621 N. Lincoln Ave., to launch its music-oriented celebration that will include multiple events throughout the year.
Korndoerfer also will lead music at Sunday's 10:30 a.m. worship service that will feature a stunning postlude piece not included in his later concert appearance. A reception will follow the 3 p.m. performance in Fellowship Hall.
Both performances will be live-streamed via the church's Facebook page @fpchastings.
"First Presbyterian Church is excited to welcome the community to hear a world-renowned concert organist sharing beautiful music," Allen-Pickett said. "He takes 10 weeks a year off to tour the world and play as guest organist at different venues around the world, so it's a big deal for our church and community to have someone of his caliber coming to little Central Nebraska to do an organ concert."
Following his appearance locally, his schedule featured online at jenskorndoefer.com includes performances in cathedrals in Germany and New Orleans and a concert at West Point.
Having sung in the church choir to his accompaniment, Allen-Pickett has seen firsthand the magnificent skillset that sets Korndoerfer apart as one of the world's finest players. That their offices were next to each other helped solidify a friendship Allen-Pickett said has been every bit as enjoyable as the music his friend plays.
"He's a delightful human being who is very passionate about the music," he said. "His passion comes across in how he plays and in his body language and facial expressions."
Working in conjunction with local First Presbyterian organist Linda Vollweiler, Korndoerfer has assembled a program intended to showcase his unique skillset and attributes of the Austin instrument. Church cameras will capture close-up images of his hands and feet while performing to be broadcast on big screens inside the sanctuary to give audience members a sense of just how intensely he plays.
"Some of the pieces he's playing, his hands and feet move so fast it's almost a blur," Allen-Pickett said. "In the past, we'd try to remove the privacy screens so people could see the organ, but even then, they're still sitting far back in the pews. With technology that can broadcast his performance onto the screen, people will be able to see how quickly he moves to play the pieces he's playing."
Build by Austin Organs Inc. in Hartford, Conn., the iconic organ has been a fixture at the church since 1958 and is considered one of the finest instruments of its kind situated between Chicago and Denver. Sporting a moveable console of three manuals and pedal, the organ features 2,528 speaking pipes and 21 tubalars bells, with pipes ranging in size from ¼ of an inch to 16 feet in length covering a speaking compass of eight octaves.
Korndoerfer's appearance is the first of many special musical events planned at First Presbyterian throughout the year, Allen-Pickett said. An outdoor bluegrass Mass tentatively scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 28 at Chautauqua Park for Pentecost Sunday is being pulled together by Brett Epperson, who recently replaced Robin Koozer as the church's chancel choir director and director of choral music at Hastings College. The musical lineup for the Mass will include local and regional singers and musicians performing in traditional bluegrass style.
Allen-Pickett said he hopes to share the entire program schedule for 2023 on a printed magnet featuring the recently completed 150th anniversary logo within the coming weeks. He said he expects the organ concert to be well attended and start the series on a high note.
"The show will be a delight to organ aficionados and first-time listeners alike," he said. "The repertoire he has picked will really showcase his skills on the organ but also intrigue the audience.
"Those who may not be able to make the 3 o'clock performance are welcome to come here him play at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. We look forward to sharing the beauty of the music with others from the church."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.