October
The United Way of South Central Nebraska kicked off its 2021 annual campaign with the theme “Eighty Years of Making an Impact” and a fundraising goal of $600,000 — the largest goal ever set for the organization.
Hot, windy weather was pushing the area soybean harvest along as most farmers still were waiting for their corn to dry down in the field to acceptable picking levels.
The St. Cecilia varsity volleyball team knocked off the No. 7-ranked Superior Wildcats in a “long-awaited” victory to win the St. Cecilia Invite.
The Hastings Community Music Academy, a nonprofit organization housed at First Presbyterian Church, was established to expand community access to the arts for all.
The Hastings College football team earned its first victory for new head coach Matt Franzen, a 24-23 road victory over Briar Cliff.
Officials ceremonially broke ground for an addition to the Medical Services Building at Mary Lanning Healthcare. The 18-month, $22 million project is to double the size of the structure, which will be renamed the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Office Building, and provide teaching space for the Bryan College of Health Sciences’ new Hastings nursing education program.
Sidney O’Dey, a member of the Adams Central girls golf team, won a district championship at the Class B District 3 meet in York.
Hastings College was announced as the recipient of a $454,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, in part to develop a program aimed at “rebuilding students’ faith” in the U.S. political system as an expression of the ideals that spawned it.
The Class C-2 No. 5-ranked Sutton girls volleyball team defeated the No. 8-ranked Thayer Central Titans in five sets in a high-profile match played in Sutton.
A redrawing of Nebraska legislative district boundaries moved all of Kearney County from District 38 to District 33 and turned the 38th District into a backwards “L” shape extending from Clay and Nuckolls counties on the east all the way to Red Willow County on the west. The Doniphan area of Hall County was moved into District 41.
The Dunmire, Fisher & Hastings law firm was acquired by Fraser Stryker PC LLO of Omaha. Lawyers Daniel Pauley and Jordan Adam, both Hastings natives, joined David Fisher and Charles Hastings in serving clients from the Hastings office.
Police arrested a 45-year-old Hastings man following a nearly five-hour standoff in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue. The suspect had several outstanding state and federal warrants for his arrest. Authorities later recovered more than 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, three handguns, more than $16,000 in cash and other illegal items from the vehicle in which the suspect had arrived.
Hastings Middle School students gave a surprise send-off to Police Officer Bradly Cunningham, the school resource officer, on his last day of work prior to beginning a military deployment.
The Hastings Tigers softball team defeated Crete to clinch the Class B District 2 title — the seventh district championship in program history. Meanwhile, the St. Cecilia Hawkettes defeated Fairbury to clinch the Class C District 8 title. Both Hastings teams advanced to state competition. The Tigers went on to finish Class B state runners-up.
Kenesaw senior quarterback Tyson Denkert became the 56th player in Nebraska prep football history to record 5,000 career rushing yards.
In a nod to the digital age, Hastings College had closed the Bronco Bookstore in the Hazelrigg Student Union, moved course material sales online and opened a Spirit Shop for branded merchandise inside Perkins Library.
The Hastings Police Department joined more than 390 agencies across the United States in the 2021 Pink Patch Project in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Blue Hill High School Patrick Moore was honored at a surprise school assembly after being named 2021 Nebraska High School Principal of the Year by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals.
Nathan Mertens, assistant professor of music and theater at Hastings College, was headed to Peru and Bolivia for outreach field work as part of the 2022 Cohort of the Global Leaders Program for music professionals.
A fire in the basement of the Boulevard Place Apartments, 105 E. 14th St., displaced numerous tenants from their homes. Many had to be helped out of the building and received medical treatment on scene. One tenant was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The city of Hastings’ first inclusive playground opened in the southwest corner of Crosier Park following an $850,000 installation project supported by city sales tax and private dollars.
Racing veteran Jeff Lacina was introduced as new general manager of Motorsport Park Hastings.
Two Agrex employees were shot to death by a former co-worker shortly after the suspect had been fired from his job at the Agrex Superior elevator. The shooting rampage ended when another employee returned fire with a shotgun, mortally wounding the suspect. Killed were Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas; Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar; and the suspect, 61-year-old Max Hoskinson of Superior.
Chartwells, the food service vendor that already served Central Community College-Hastings, had taken over the food service at Hastings College, as well, operating under the name Hastings College Dining.
Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas took second place in the Class C boys race at the Nebraska state high school cross country meet in Kearney.
Hastings Catholic Schools announced plans for a $10 million capital campaign aimed at renovating and expanding St. Cecilia High School and improving teachers’ pay.
A team of Adams Central FFA members finished fifth at the Nebraska state land judging competition near Smithfield and earned the chance to compete at nationals in Oklahoma in the spring.
Longtime Hastings business leader Larry Schnase was being remembered as an entrepreneur, visionary and community booster following his death at age 89.
