Central Community College saw a year-over-year enrollment increase of 2.5% for the fall semester, with a total of 6,209 students taking courses campus-wide.
Glenvil became the latest Tribland community to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding in 1872. Glenvil is one of several communities on the “ABC railroad” — the St. Joseph and Denver City — that was built through the region that year. A parade, lunch, history displays and activities in the park were among the features of the sesquicentennial celebration.
The TeamMates Mentoring Program honored its chapter in the Minden Public Schools as Chapter of the Year for 2022.
Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason planned to read from his works in an appearance at the Allegro Wolf Arts Center in Sutton.
The South Heartland District Health Department announced it had received its first supply of bivalent vaccine boosting recipients’ protection against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
About 40 tractors, around half of which were Allis-Chalmers, took part in a tractor drive kicking off the Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show now in its 40th year in Clay Center. Allis-Chalmers was the featured equipment brand for this year’s show on the Clay County Fairgrounds.
Members of the Dallas Brass ensemble were artists-in-residence in the Hastings Public Schools and at Hastings College.
The Carleton community celebrated the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding in 1872 with a special edition of Milo Day, its annual fall festival.
Volunteers continued their work restoring the wooden animals for the iconic steam carousel at the Harold Warp Poneer Village in Minden. The carousel, which has been out of service for many years, is being rehabilitated through volunteer efforts as part of a larger effort to re-enliven the sprawling museum of “man’s progress since 1930.”
The city of Hastings announced the identity of the four finalists in the search for a new city administrator. The finalists were Lou Leone, city administrator in Nebraska City; Shawn Metcalf, city manager/CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming; Eric Rindfleisch, city administrator of Onalaska, Wisconsin; and Matthew Schmitz, director of community and economic development for Lansing, Kansas. After all four visited Hastings for interviews, Metcalf was hired.
The Hastings College women’s volleyball team upset Midland University, ranked No. 1 in the country in NAIA, at HC’s Lynn Farrell Arena in five sets: 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-12.
The Comforters Quilting Group at Church of the Plains in Edgar celebrated 15 years of work and 700 quilts assembled.
Employees, residents and friends of the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village put together a special edition of the village’s annual Samfest celebration, marking the 65th anniversary of the village’s founding and the 100th anniversary for its parent organization, the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society.
The city of Hastings entered an airport services agreement with J&S Aviation Services for additional mechanic services at the Hastings Municipal Airport. J&S, a business relocating from McCook, was to occupy Hangar No. 11 at the airport, collaborating with longtime airport mechanic Glen Bredthauer and offering a full avionics shop, serving dash and navigation systems. The airport’s fixed base operator, Hastings Air, was to continue providing fuel and hangar service.
The Sandy Creek football team notched its first win in over a decade against the rival Sutton Mustangs, winning 46-33 in a home game for the Cougars.
A day of events at the Hastings Museum served as the official celebration of the community’s 150th anniversary. Museum Director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson and Mayor Corey Stutte spoke during a program on the museum lawn.
The Hastings City Council approved a resolution of intent to develop a water quality management plan for the Lake Hastings watershed and approved an interlocal agreement detailing how the project costs should be shared. Other local partners in the project are the Upper Big Blue and Little Blue natural resources districts. The plan anticipates renovation of the lake itself, which is loaded with sediment and where the water tests high for several pollutants. The federal government would cover an estimated 60% of that cost of developing the plan.
Belvidere became the last of several Tribland communities on the “ABC railroad” line to celebrate its sesquicentennial, doing so in conjunction with the annual Fall Festival at the Thayer County Museum.
Public officials and taxpayers alike expressed frustration in the wake of a “joint public hearing” at the Adams County Courthouse highlighting local taxing entities increasing their property tax requests by a certain amount for 2022-23. The hearing, which had been announced by a colorful postcard mailing, was required under LB644, passed in 2021. It was conducted in the county board room, which held only a small fraction of the citizens who attended. Officials, meanwhile, complained that the postcards, which were generated at the state level, contained misleading and confusing information.
Authorities were investigating the discovery of a dead body in the White Rock Creek Campground Area at Lovewell State Park in Jewell County, Kansas. Foul play was not suspected.
Adams County Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller retired after 20 years’ employment with the county. She was replaced in office by co-superintendents Greg Schmidt and Greg Anderson.
The Adams County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s 2022-23 budget, which includes a year-over-year, 36% increase in the property tax request.
The Hastings Board of Education cut a ribbon and offered public tours of the renovated Morton Elementary School building at 731 N. Baltimore Ave., now repurposed as the Hastings Public Schools’ central preschool and the school district’s administrative office center.
The Hastings City Council approved the acquisition of the former Theis Auto Care Center, 302 N. Denver Ave., for use by the Hastings Public Library next door. Title to the property was transferred to the city from the Hastings Public Library Foundation. The service station had been closed since around the first of the year.
Anthony Mattison, a 33-year-old Osceola man, was charged with attempting to kill a Hastings police officer during a Sept. 27 incident near city police headquarters.
Hastings College expanded access to the Path to HC program, which provides full tuition coverage for qualifying Hastings area students in their freshman year and possibly beyond. The program, now in its second year, now extends outside of Adams County to include students coming from Blue Hill, Doniphan-Trumbull, Giltner, Harvard and Sandy Creek.
The Hastings City Council granted an Iowa contractor three extra months, until Jan. 1, 2023, to finish its work surrounding demolition of the 16th Street viaduct, citing the extra time that has been required for coordination with the Union Pacific Railroad.
An economic impact analysis conducted on behalf of Central Community College showed the college added $442.1 million in income to the economy of its 25-county service area in fiscal year 2020-21.
Friends were coming to the aid of rural Hastings resident Jared Reiners and his family after Reiners was seriously injured in a collision involving a pickup and a riding lawn mower near his home on South Wabash Avenue.
A body found near Harvard was identified a belonging to Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Authorities were investigating the case as a homicide.
The Kenesaw community celebrated the grand opening of the Kenesaw United Child Care Center in the town’s former United Methodist Church building. The congregation had disbanded in 2020 and donated its property for the nonprofit child care initiative, spurring a major fundraising campaign and organizational effort. The child care center serves children ages 6 weeks through 12 years.
Dylan Crawford, Adam Saenzpardo, Joe Hupp and Crystal Hupp were presented Award of Exemplary Actions certificates by Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling after they saved Steve and Barb Rokosky and their dog, Penny, from a May 23 fire in their home at 225 E. C St.
Tribland girls golf athletes competed in the Nebraska state golf meet. In Class C, the Minden Whippets were runners-up and the Adams Central Patriots finished fourth.
Hastings’ Orscheln Farm & Home store, 1315 W. J St., was one of 73 Orscheln stores identified for spin-off to the Bomgaars farm and ranch retail chain to help clear the way for Tractor Supply to acquire and absorb Orscheln. Bomgaars is a family-owned business based in Sioux City, Iowa.
The St. Cecilia softball team finished state runner-up in Class C at the Nebraska state tournament in Hastings, dropping the final two games to Yutan/Mead but finishing the season 35-4.
Forty junior high and high school bands competed in the 32nd annual Minden Bandfest, a parade and field show competition.
The United Way of South Central Nebraska kicked off its 81st annual fundraising campaign. Jamey Hamburger, owner of Odyssey and Blue Fork Kitchen restaurants in Hastings, is the campaign chairman.
The farming community in northwestern Adams County came together to harvest for the family of Prosser area farmer Sam Ruhter, who died of pancreatic cancer April 28. Thirteen combines, 18 auger wagons and more than 40 semitrailer trucks contributed to the effort.
Students, teachers and families from Christ Lutheran School near Prosser and Zion Classical Academy in Hastings joined forces in the Christ Lutheran gym to pack 5,000 lunch bags for the Open Table, an ecumenical effort to help area individuals in need.
A massive wildfire destroyed a home and three agricultural buildings and burned more than 10,000 acres, including six or seven quarter-sections of standing corn and countless hay bales, in southwestern Nuckolls County. Firefighters from about 20 departments in a six-county area of Nebraska and Kansas responded. The fire was blamed on a malfunction in an electrical transformer east of Bostwick.
Dr. Caleb Schroeder, a Hastings surgeon, was honored with the Oweida Scholar Award for use of telemedicine. The award, which is presented each year to three physicians from the United States and Canada, was presented during the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress in San Diego.
