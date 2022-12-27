Central Community College saw a year-over-year enrollment increase of 2.5% for the fall semester, with a total of 6,209 students taking courses campus-wide.

Glenvil became the latest Tribland community to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding in 1872. Glenvil is one of several communities on the “ABC railroad” — the St. Joseph and Denver City — that was built through the region that year. A parade, lunch, history displays and activities in the park were among the features of the sesquicentennial celebration.

