As Hastings Family YMCA continues to move forward on its $13.9 million building project, CEO Troy Stickels wants area residents to know there is still money to be raised to complete expansion of the reimagined 46,500 square foot building on 16thStreet by 77,000 square feet.
That said, he couldn’t be more grateful to volunteers and generous donors who’ve stepped up to help bring the project’s capital campaign goal amount into focus. To date, $11,482,000 has been raised for the renovation project, a full 83 percent of the total amount needed to foot the bill.
“We feel so blessed to have what we have,” Stickels said.”This has been unbelievable what the community has done for our YMCA. We have raised a little over $8 million dollars just here in our local community, with $3.7 million in gifts from state foundations. We’re blown away.
“The cost of things is always a concern. We hope people will stick with us and be patient through the process and see what we’re going to get as a result. We knew raising $13.9 million would be very difficult, but we’re going to get there.”
Ultimately, the project is expected to be a money saver for the Y, streamlining operation costs. By closing the 18thStreet building, there will be less duplicative maintenance costs. Coupled with a more efficient use of staff operating under one roof and the project figures to give Y patrons a newer, more efficient and up-to-date space that better meets the needs of its senior and handicapped members while maintaining the programming today’s members have come to rely upon.
“Not having as much duplication of space that is not used and is expensive to maintain is going to really be a lot more efficient for us,” Stickels said. “A town our size typically wouldn’t have a 160 thousand square foot YMCA because it’s hard to maintain and expensive.
“That’s something that comes with building a more efficient building with better lighting and better heating, air condidtioning and plumbing: all that stuff saves money. Plus we run on a very thin staff, so being able to consolidate into one building is going to allow us to be a lot more efficient.”
That the project was launched virtually in conjunction with the pandemic has made it a more challenging venture to navigate. Having launched the project on March 9, 2020, the Y was blindsided by the epidemic, which forced the closure of the facility just 10 days later for eight weeks.
“COVID has slowed down our timeline,” Stickels sid. “Having to close 10 days after we started fundraising did have an impact.”
That impact continues to linger in the price of today’s lofty construction supplies, which have increased by 30-40 percent since COVID's arrival.
Despite these unexpected and unwelcomed inflation barriers, the campaign has remained mostly on track, thanks largely to generous donations from area residents and businesses, including a $1 million donation by Mary Lanning HealthCare earmarked for a therapy pool.
Other major project additions and renovations in the plan include: an early childhood development center, two additional courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, remodeled Adventure Challenge, a second-floor fitness center, large indoor walking track and indoor field turf space.
“It’s going well,” Stickels said of fundraising efforts. “We’ve got a couple bigger donations that we know are probably coming that are going to get us a lot further along. We’ll still be short a little bit and are asking people to consider donating still.”
Stickels said the Y hopes to break ground on the project in late June. During construction, members will utilize the 18tth Street location until the 16th Street project is completed. The 16th Street pool will remain open during construction until which time its own renovation necessitates closure. The 18th Street building will then be sold.
“When we start construction this summer, we’ll move most of our operations over to 18th Street,” Stickels said. “We’ll still have all of our programming over there from 16th Street. We haven’t pursued any type of sale of the building (because) we’re going to need it for the next two years at least. We can save a lot of money by moving out of the way of construction and just letting them get it done.”
The finished project is expected to serve the community for decades to come, offering the latest amenities within a more user-friendly footprint.
“It’ll be one YMCA campus, having a spot where people of all ages can come to one building instead of two,” Stickels said. “I’m really excited to get it going. Ultimately, our YMCA has been here 140 years and we need to make sure when we're all gone that there is still a strong YMCA in Hastings."
